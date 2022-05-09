Connect with us

SPFJM_0023.jpg FL David Kipkogei, Simon Kibai and Peter Toroitich. Photo/KELLY AYODI

Athletics

Super Sunday for Kenya in Deaflympics as Kibai leads podium sweep

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – Just as he promised, double world champion Simon Kibai has delivered gold in the ongoing 24 th Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil.

Kibai did it in a scintillating fashion after leading compatriots to a podium sweep in the men’s 10,000m on Sunday at the Sessi Sport Center.

Kibai, who commanded the race for the fifth lap won gold ahead of Peter Toroitich who bagged silver and David Kipkogei who settled for bronze.

“I have led my team to win gold, silver and bronze, I thank the government for the full support they have given us. When we started the race, I was dreaming of getting a gold medal like in the last Deaflympics and I have managed it,” a jolly Kibai said after the race.

“We did what the coach told us in training and it has paid off, the strategy was to start slow and then increase the pace after every curve and when we reached home stretch, with 600m to go we increase the pace with a powerful kick,” Kibai added.

Kibai will be hoping to complete a double when he takes it to the track for the men’s 5000m final.

“I have improved my time since training and I am glad with the time that I have set today. I expect to get gold in 5000m then after I think of upgrading and moving to marathon, because I feel motivated, I started with 1500m, then 5000m and now 10,000. Hopefully I will break the marathon world record.”

-Medals flowing-

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Earlier on, Kenya bagged a rare medal in the Mixed Relay where the quartet of George Waweru, Beryl Wamira, Linnet Nanjala and Isaac Atima won silver.

In Javelin, Kevin Kipkogei scooped bronze while in Ball Games, the national women’s handball team thrashed Argentina 35-3 to storm into the semi-finals.

