Britain's Tyson Fury (R) lands a punch to knock out Dillian Whyte

Boxing

‘No amount of money’ will tempt Fury back into the ring

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 27Tyson Fury insists “no amount of money” will tempt him back into the ring after the WBC heavyweight champion retired following his win over Dillian Whyte.

Fury beat fellow Briton Whyte with a sixth-round stoppage on Saturday to maintain his undefeated career.

The 33-year-old vowed to hang up his gloves after his successful title defence in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley.

But there has been widespread speculation he will be persuaded to return to fight either WBA, IBF and WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua, whose rematch is pencilled in for this summer.

Fury quashed those rumours during an interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV on Wednesday.

“This is the truth, the gospel truth, nothing but the truth. I’m done,” he said.

“When is enough enough? I’m happy, I’m healthy, I’ve still got my brains, I can still talk. I’ve got a beautiful wife, I’ve got six kids.

“I’ve got umpteen belts, I’ve got plenty of money. I’ve got success, fame, glory. What more am I doing it for?

“Boxing’s a very dangerous sport, you can be taken out with one punch as we’ve seen on Saturday night, and it only takes one unlucky blow and you may not get up off that canvas.

“I’m quitting while I’m ahead. I’m undefeated, only the second man in history to retire undefeated heavyweight champion.

“It’s not about money for me. A lot of people in this world, everything is about money, and more money and more money. I’ve got enough money. I’ve got enough of everything I need.”

Fury, whose professional record shows 32 wins and one draw, added: “I’ve been away for the last 10 years on the road, all over the world, travelling for boxing. When do I get time to be a father or a husband, a brother, a son. I need this personal time.

“I just wanted to walk out on top, go out with a bang. Nearly 100,000 at Wembley, with a knockout performance – they will not forget the Gypsy King in a hurry, and no amount of material assets or money will make me come back out of retirement because I’m very happy.”

