NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 – The men’s national basketball league final was played on Sunday at the Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium and as always fans turned out in their best colors, witnessing KPA reclaim the title with an 80-61 victory over Ulinzi Warriors.

Here are some images from the epic duel.

KPA’s Victor Odendo receives the trophy from Victor Odendo in full military appreciation, much to the delight of the crowd. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

JKUAT’s Brigid Nthenya and Truphine Apondi pose with their trophies. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Equity Hawks players collet their first runners’ up trophy. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Natalie Akinyi of KPA was named as the women’s league Most Valuable Player. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Eldonets’ Stacy Ongwae was named as the Division One Most valuable player. She is sister to Kenya Morans’ Tyler Ongwae. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

KPA’s Joseph Mwangi being appreciated by family who had come to watch. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Ulinzi’s James Mwangi cleans out a perfect block on teh board. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Former Kenya captain Silalei Shani was also present to watch. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

This young fan enjoyed the game as well. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

KPA fans cheering on. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Ouch! That must hurt! PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

When you line up for a free throw infront of opposition fans. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The game brought joy for KPA fans. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Cheering on their favourite team. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Ulinzi Warriors Eric Mutoro tries to find his balance on the dribble against KPA’s Tobias Odhiambo

Contrasting emotions from teh game. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Military personnel were present to cheer on their team Ulinzi Warriors. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Come on! PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Teh fans must be heard. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Another battle between Bosire and Wange. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Noise must be heard! PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Defense! PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Loud and proud! PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Ulinzi’s James Mwangi cleans out KPA’s Lennox Wange in a screen to clear the way for Victor Bosire. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The game turned it’s style on the court and the stands appreciated. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Whistle away the opponent! PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The fans were loud and visible. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Lennox Wange wheels away from Ulinzi Warriors skipper Eric Mutoro. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu