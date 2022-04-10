Connect with us

Charles Leclerc in cruise control at the Australian GP

Motors

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc wins Australian Grand Prix

Published

MELBOURNE, Australia, Apr 10 – A flawless Charles Leclerc led from start to finish to steer his Ferrari to an action-packed win at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday with world champion Max Verstappen failing to finish.

The world championship leader from Monaco started from pole, held his position at the first corner and never looked back, scorching round the 58-lap Albert Park circuit to take the chequered flag by a massive 20.5 seconds.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez was second with George Russell an encouraging third for the struggling Mercedes team and his seven-time world champion teammate Lewis Hamilton fourth.

