Edinson Cavani of Manchester United PA. Photo/TEAMTALK MEDIA

Features

Barca, Real, Atletico want Man Utd forward Cavani

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 15 – Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani, who becomes a free agent at the end of the season, is reportedly on the radar of La Liga sides Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

According to The Sun, as things stand the 35-year-old Cavani will not get his contract renewed by Man Utd.

In 2020, Cavani joined United on a free deal and finished the season with 17 goals which led to him getting a year extension on his contract.

Things however have changed big time for Cavani since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo plus injury problems have seen the Uruguayan only playing in 11 games and scoring twice this season.

The report confirms that Cavani is very much up for the challenge of trying his luck in La Liga with the big three sides – Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid – who all seen like the potential team’s that would sign him.

At one stage Barca were heavily linked to the veteran forward and its thought that his quality could be vital to the Catalans during their current rebuilding process.

With Real Madrid it seems they are chasing the signing of Kylian Mbappe, which is their priority, but they are expected to lose Mariano Diaz and Luka Jovic if that happens, which opens the door for Cavani as a great option on the bench.

As for Atletico Madrid, coach Diego Simeone is a fan of Cavani’s and with Luis Suarez set to leave a move from Atleti does seem plausible due to the free-agent status of the Man Utd forward.

