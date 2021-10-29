Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Harold Anduvate during a training session. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Kenya

Chipu include late Benjamin Ayimba’s son in Safari 7s squad

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 – Kenya’s Under 20 team Chipu have included Gabriel Ayimba, the son of departed Shujaa legendary coach Benjamin Ayimba in their final squad for the Safari Sevens tournament which kicks off at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

The tournament kicks off on Saturday with Chipu starting off their campaign against Samurai at 10:20am.

Samurai, who have won the tournament twice have named a strong squad that includes former Shujaa skipper Andrew Amonde who retired after the Olympic Games and speedstar Collins Injera.

Mike Okello, Fred Okoth, Tony Owuor are the other Kenyans in the squad.

Defending champions Morans will have a hugely young squad, with head coach Innocent SImiyu eager to give more players a platform to prove their worth ahead of the new season of the World Rugby Sevens.

The Morans squad will have two experienced players in Augustine Lugonzo and Derrick Mayar who have both had experience in the World Sevens Series.

  • Levy AMunga is tackled by a teammate during a training session. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Meanwhile, the senior team Shujaa will be skipperd by Herman Humwa and will include most of the senior team players who were part of the squad in the Canada tour of the World Sevens series.

Most of the players in the current Shujaa team were in the Morans squad that lifted the title in 2019.

Safari Sevens 2021 Declared Squads

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Morans: Clinton Odhiambo, Zedden Marow, Derrick Mayar, Kevin Wekesa, Charles Tendwa, Obat Kuke, Mohammed Omollo, Augustine Lugonzo, Ronnie Omondi, Richel Wangila, Austin Sikutwa, Hannington Wabwire

Shujaa: Bush Mwale, Alvin Otieno, Herman Humwa, Johnstone Olindi, Levy Amunga, Edmund Anya, Alvin Marube, Collins Shikoli, Timothy Mmasi, Ben Salem, Brunson Mudigu, Archadius Khwesa

Samurai: Collins Injera, Andrew Amonde, Paul Eti Slater, Robbie, Kent, Lloyd Lewis, Jacquin Moses, Khanya Neusane, Mike Okello, Fred Okoth, Tony Owuor, Freddie Roddick, Thinus Van Zyl

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved