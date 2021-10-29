Chipu include late Benjamin Ayimba’s son in Safari 7s squad

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 – Kenya’s Under 20 team Chipu have included Gabriel Ayimba, the son of departed Shujaa legendary coach Benjamin Ayimba in their final squad for the Safari Sevens tournament which kicks off at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

The tournament kicks off on Saturday with Chipu starting off their campaign against Samurai at 10:20am.

Samurai, who have won the tournament twice have named a strong squad that includes former Shujaa skipper Andrew Amonde who retired after the Olympic Games and speedstar Collins Injera.

Mike Okello, Fred Okoth, Tony Owuor are the other Kenyans in the squad.

Defending champions Morans will have a hugely young squad, with head coach Innocent SImiyu eager to give more players a platform to prove their worth ahead of the new season of the World Rugby Sevens.

The Morans squad will have two experienced players in Augustine Lugonzo and Derrick Mayar who have both had experience in the World Sevens Series. Levy AMunga is tackled by a teammate during a training session. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Meanwhile, the senior team Shujaa will be skipperd by Herman Humwa and will include most of the senior team players who were part of the squad in the Canada tour of the World Sevens series.

Most of the players in the current Shujaa team were in the Morans squad that lifted the title in 2019.

Safari Sevens 2021 Declared Squads

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Morans: Clinton Odhiambo, Zedden Marow, Derrick Mayar, Kevin Wekesa, Charles Tendwa, Obat Kuke, Mohammed Omollo, Augustine Lugonzo, Ronnie Omondi, Richel Wangila, Austin Sikutwa, Hannington Wabwire

Shujaa: Bush Mwale, Alvin Otieno, Herman Humwa, Johnstone Olindi, Levy Amunga, Edmund Anya, Alvin Marube, Collins Shikoli, Timothy Mmasi, Ben Salem, Brunson Mudigu, Archadius Khwesa

Samurai: Collins Injera, Andrew Amonde, Paul Eti Slater, Robbie, Kent, Lloyd Lewis, Jacquin Moses, Khanya Neusane, Mike Okello, Fred Okoth, Tony Owuor, Freddie Roddick, Thinus Van Zyl