National Rugby 15s team coach Paul Odera in training. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Rugby

Simbas Coach Odera reinstated after an out of court settlement 

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 23 – The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) and National 15’s Rugby head coach Paul Odera have agreed to settle their case out of court, that will see him remain at the helm of team until his contract expires after the 2023 World Cup.

In documents deposited at the Employment and Labour Relations Court, the parties agreed that Odera should serve out the remainder of its tenure which is expected to expire in the next two years.

“By consent of the parties, it hereby agreed that the Claimant shall remain in employment with the respondent and continue to serve for the remainder of the tenure as Head Coach of the Kenya Men’s National 15’s Team under the terms of his Letter of Appointment dated September 1st 2020 and the provision of the Employment Act, 2007,” read the Consent Settlement which was drawn and filed by RONN Law Advocates LLP and Orare & Company Advocates.

The tactician had taken the battle for his job to court after KRU on Tuesday, 27 July 2021, announced that he had tendered his resignation, claims he refuted adding that his plans to prepare the team for the 2023 World Cup remained intact.

Odera proceeded to file a case in the employment and labour relations court at Nairobi barring the Federation from terminating his employment.

KRU has also agreed to revoke any statement it released to the public indicating that Odera resigned for his post.

“The respondent shall withdraw, remove and/or delete from its website (www.kru.co.ke) and all social media platforms that belong to it or that are within its control (including its Twitter handle) all statement to the effect that the Claimant (Odera) has resigned from his position as Head Coach of the Kenya Men’s National team,” the Consent dated September 19 read.

