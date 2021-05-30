Connect with us

'I worked 15 years for this' says Chelsea's Havertz

Football

Published

PORTO, Portugal, May 30 – German forward Kai Havertz said he had “worked 15 years” for the moment when he scored the goal that won the Champions League for Chelsea against Manchester City on Saturday.

Havertz’s 42nd minute strike — his first goal for the club in the Champions League — gave Chelsea their second European triumph in an all-English final in Porto.

“I don’t know what to say, I waited a long time. I’ve worked 15 years for this moment, I am overwhelmed,” 21-year-old Havertz said.

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta hailed the young forward.

“Havertz’s mentality is top, this guy will be a superstar, he ran like crazy, this is why he deserves this.

“This victory means a lot to me.”

