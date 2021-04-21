Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Harambee Starlets midfielder Corazon Aquino receives her vaccine. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Headlines

Sports resumption to wait a little longer, says CS Kagwe

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21 – Despite increased calls for the lifting of the ban on sporting activities in the country, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has offered little hope, stating the ban will only be lifted once the COVID-19 infection rate comes down.

Speaking on Wednesday afternoon, Kagwe says the decision to re-open should not be led by emotions.

“There is a lot of pressure on government to open some sectors, but we must be led by science and facts rather than just feelings. For example a lot of sports people have been asking us to open sporting areas,”

“But even in those areas, even what they call non-contact sports, someone will be isolated but you will still see them making outside contact. So we have no choice for the time being and as much as we sympathize, we have no choice until we come down to a level that is understandable,” CS Kagwe stated.

Last week, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed told Capital Sport that the re-opening of sports will only be okayed by the Ministry of Health and the latest sentiments from the chief at Afya House will mean a longer wait for sports people to make their living.

After the vaccination of more than 4,000 sportsmen, there was growing hope that the government would allow a strict resumption, but the hope now looks like a mirage even as other sectors of the economy like markets continue to operate.

Sportsmen have continually cried out that they are not making ends meet with their activities stopped, but the government has done less to re-assure them of a return.

“It has been a very tough period for players especially financially. When there are no games then there are now allowances and for some teams players have been forced to do with either half pay or no pay at all. Football is our life and now that there are no games or training, we find ourselves with longer days and nothing much to work on,” Sofapaka skipper Mike Kibwage said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Harambee Starlets who were scheduled to play a friendly match against Zambia this week cancelled the game as they were not allowed to get into bubble training like their Olympic counterparts, denying them a chance to start preparations ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Sports resumption to wait a little longer, says CS Kagwe - KenyanUpdates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved