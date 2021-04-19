Connect with us

Showmax slashes mobile subscription in Kenya by 20 percent, subscribers to pay KSh 300 per month

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – As of 19 April, Showmax mobile subscribers in Kenya will pay Ksh 300 a month for access to the full Showmax catalogue on a single mobile device. This is a 20% reduction on the previous price point of Ksh 380.

Speaking about the price change, Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice Group CEO for Connected Video, says, “We know that consumers are under pressure at the moment and we believe this change will be appreciated by our mobile customers as will the decision not to increase any of our other prices. We have our most exciting slate of Showmax Originals this year and look forward to more Kenyans enjoying our proudly African stories.”

So far this year, the company has already released four Showmax Originals: the follow-up to the very popular Tali’s Wedding Diary: Tali’s Baby Diary; the small-town psychological thriller DAM; the Kenyan police procedural Crime and Justice, a co-production with CANAL+; and reality series I Am LAYCON, Nigeria’s first Showmax Original, featuring Big Brother Naija Season 5 winner, Lekan Agbeleshe aka Laycon.

Other Showmax Originals on the way in 2021 include the Cape Flats neo-noir murder mystery Skemerdans; a second co-production with CANAL+, Blood Psalms, an epic series based on ancient African mythology; and its first international reality TV series format, Temptation Island South Africa.

Showmax will also continue to bring the best of HBO, international series, movies and kids’ shows to Africa first, as well local favourites like Sauti Sol’s reality series Sol Family which is available only on Showmax, the Kalasha-nominated drama series Monica, and award-winning Swahili telenovelas such as Selina and Pete.

The standard Showmax plan remains KSh 760, Showmax Pro remains KSh 2100and Showmax Pro mobile remains KSh 1050 per month.

Promotional bundles will be unaffected by this change.

