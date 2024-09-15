‘Same old story – Arsenal expose Spurs flaws again’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 15 – Arsenal’s attention to detail – and small detail can settle matches balanced on fine margins – demonstrated why they inflicted more north London derby pain on Tottenham.

The screams of delight from the Arsenal analysts at the back of the press box when Gabriel thumped a towering header past Guglielmo Vicario in the 64th minute to give Mikel Arteta’s side a crucial 1-0 victory – their third in succession at Spurs – underlined a decisive difference between the two sides.

Spurs were presented with a huge opportunity to make a statement against their fiercest rivals as the Arsenal teamsheet arrived without captain Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice, absent through injury and suspension, respectively.

Instead, Ange Postecoglou’s side delivered a performance that deteriorated into a morass of poor decisions all over the pitch, shooting and crossing opportunities either passed up or wasted as a degree of panic set in after Gabriel’s goal.

The frustration was shown by a couple of match programmes hurled on to the pitch accompanied by a smattering of boos at the conclusion. One win in four league games constitutes an indifferent start for a club with high ambitions. They have lost seven of their past 11 league games straddling this season and last.

Arsenal, in contrast, formed a solid wall of defensive resistance in front of goalkeeper David Raya in their unfamiliar black kit, then struck with efficiency to claim the points.

Spurs and Postecoglou have seen this movie before and it has made for unhappy viewing.

Three of Arsenal’s last four goals against Spurs have come from set-pieces and only three teams – Nottingham Forest along with relegated Luton Town and Sheffield United – have conceded more from such situations since the start of last season, Postecoglou’s team letting in 18 excluding penalties.

And yet, when the subject was raised with Postecoglou last season, it was almost brushed off as a non-issue. The statistics, and more importantly the defeats, suggest otherwise and these have to focus his mind eventually.

But back to that contrast between the teams again.

In the same period since the start of last season, Arsenal have scored more goals than any other team in the Premier League: 24 excluding penalties from set-plays.

This is a tribute to the work of set-piece coach Nicolas Jover, who came to Arsenal from Manchester City in 2021. The Gunners had done their homework on Spurs, who failed to learn previous harsh lessons.

Postecoglou has, so far, declined to employ a specialist set piece coach.

Gabriel’s goal was hardly a work of art, more a routine strategy as Saka’s in-swinging corner provided the set-up, helped by defender Cristian Romero’s poor defending.

Spurs’ vulnerability in such situations is a recurring theme and Arsenal know it. Romero’s appeal to referee Jarred Gillet that he had been fouled was the very definition of desperation. The Argentine, a self-styled strong man, simply was not strong enough.

Spurs must have relished the arrival of Arsenal’s teamsheet without the names of Odegaard and Rice, but a lively start soon faded in an occasionally ill-tempered scrap, including an ugly first-half flare-up as players from both sides clashed following Jurien Timber’s challenge on Pedro Porro.

An expected Spurs response to Gabriel’s goal never materialised and keeper Raya was able to enjoy a relatively untroubled existence in the second half.

Arsenal leant heavily on Raya’s quality, defensive organisation and fierce determination before producing that moment of set-piece success to settle the destiny of the points.

Arsenal’s elation at the final whistle was understandable, with the win achieved without Odegaard and Rice, as well as the knowledge that more dropped points after drawing with Brighton at home would increase pressure ahead of their league game at champions and leaders Manchester City next weekend. They now lie just two points behind.

Spurs started the day with high hopes but an early feverish atmosphere was eventually subdued, with almost a sense of inevitability that Arsenal would inflict familiar pain, as they duly did.

Postecoglou and Spurs needed a fast start as a slump in the second half of last season saw them pass up a Champions League place to Aston Villa. It is an improvement in style and league placing after the stodge of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte but it is still a disappointment after so much optimism and promise for the first few months of the season.

Spurs currently sit in 13th place. They will feel this loss because it looked like the ideal occasion to reverse the trend against Arsenal on their own turf.

James Maddison still looks like a player lacking confidence, while new £60m summer signing Dominic Solanke was finding his feet on his home debut, the striker sending one header just wide, another straight into the arms of Raya, then taking too long over one first-half opportunity.

Spurs simply ran out of ideas before the end and Arsenal were content to soak up what might be loosely described as pressure before the final whistle was blown to the sound of mixed emotions.

It was a happy ending for Arsenal in this north London derby story, with their players and manager Arteta conducting joyous celebrations in their small corner of enemy territory.