Nobody asks players about adding games – Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson adds voice to congested calendar

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17 – Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker says players are not being listened to about workloads and warned that no-one in football is close to a solution to fixture congestion.

Liverpool face AC Milan on Tuesday in the Champions League, which from this season has an eight-game league phase and a potential two-legged play-off before the last 16.

Last season, Liverpool played 58 matches across all competitions.

Should the Reds reach the final of every competition they play in this campaign they would play 65 matches (excluding potential FA Cup replays and the Champions League play-off round).

“Sometimes nobody asks the players what they think about adding more games,” said Alisson, 31.

“Maybe our opinion doesn’t matter, but everybody knows what we think about having more games. Everybody’s tired of that.”

On Monday, Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji joked he may have to retire at 30 because of relentless fixture schedules.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has also long been a vocal critic of fixture congestion.

“We understand we have the side of the media and TV, we have the side from Uefa, from Fifa, from the Premier League and other domestic competitions,” said Alisson.

“We are not stupid, we understand that. We understand that people want more games, but the reasonable thing would be for all these sides that I mention and the people who are responsible for making the calendar to sit together and to listen to all the parts, including the players.”

Alisson, who played 42 matches for Liverpool and Brazil last season despite being out injured for more than two months, added: “So many players have spoken already about it, we just need to be listened to.

“If you are tired you cannot compete at a high level. What I want is to give my best in all the games I play.

“At the moment it doesn’t look like we are close to a solution for football’s sake and for the players’ sake.”

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said he could only judge the new Champions League format at the end of the season.

“The only thing I like about it just as someone who loves to see football is that on every night there is a nice fixture,” he said.

“But how is it going to be with two extra games for the players? That’s something we have to find out but I don’t think anyone has the answer at the moment.”