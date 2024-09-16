Bankers seek solace in 15s after National Sevens Circuit heartbreak - Capital Sports
KCB's Levy Amunga battles Impala's Gerald Onyango at the Christie 7s. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kenya Cup

Bankers seek solace in 15s after National Sevens Circuit heartbreak

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 16 – Immediate former National Sevens Circuit (NSC) champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) RFC have shifted their attention to the upcoming 15s season.

Head coach Andrew Amonde says their focus is on bedding in the new players in preparation for an assault on the Kenya Cup, among other competitions.

“The 15s season is long and the preparations are an opportunity for us to bring everyone on board because we have a lot of new players in the squad. It is a matter of gelling them and building that team that we want to see get to represent us in the season. We are working very hard as a team,” Amonde said.

The former national rugby 7s team player added they have picked crucial lessons from the just-concluded NSC, which will come in handy in the 15s.

“We dug deep on the second day after a not-so-good showing on the first day. Big up to all the boys who showed up. It is just a matter of building the consistency and picking what we have learnt here to apply in the 15s,”he said.

The bankers have had a NSC campaign to forget, relinquishing their crown at the final leg of competition at the Prinsloo 7s in Nakuru where they failed to reach the main cup quarters.

Their only trophy in the circuit was at the Kabeberi 7s in Nairobi where they trounced Menengai Oilers 29-7 in the final at the RFUEA Grounds on August 25.

Amonde admitted they paid the price for a subpar performance across the six legs.

“I think, compared to last season, our performance wasn’t good. If you come third, that just shows that the other teams in the circuit have improved. Next time if we are to prepare for the circuit, we will start from the beginning. I think we started very slow and it ended costing us on the last day. It is all about being consistent and having the numbers to go through it until the end,” Amonde, also Shujaa’s strength and conditioning coach, said.

The bankers were chasing their fifth NSC crown.  

In this article:
