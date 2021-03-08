Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Confederation of African Football president Ahmad Ahmad was released by French authorities on Friday

Football

CAS reduces Ahmad’s football ban to two years

Published

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Mar 8 – The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday announced that former African football boss Ahmad Ahmad’s five-year ban imposed by FIFA has been reduced to two years, just days before the CAF presidential elections.

The decision ends any hopes the Malagasy had of running for another term as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) president.

CAS found him guilty of ethical violations including the “distribution of gifts” and “misappropriation of funds”.

Ahmad was also accused of using CAF money to invite presidents of some national federations on a pilgrimage to Mecca, which was “not directly related to football”.

But CAS did exonerate Ahmad in a separate case which related to an alleged breach of an equipment contract with Puma in favour of French company Tactical Steel.

His ban had been suspended by CAS pending the appeal.

CAS also cut the fine imposed on Ahmad by FIFA Sh23mn ($214,311) to 50,000.

The CAF presidential election is scheduled to be held in Rabat, Morocco on Friday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

FIFA has asked the other three candidates — Augustin Senghor of Senegal, Ahmed Yahya of Mauritania and Ivorian Jacques Anouma — to back South Africa’s Patrice Motsepe in the election, a source told AFP last week.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved