Photo/CAF

Football

Niger fight back to frustrate Congo to a draw in CHAN

Published

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon, Jan 22 – Congo and Niger played an entertaining 1-1 draw in Group B of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) match at the iconic Japoma Stadium in Douala on Thursday.

Right-back Prince Mouandza, who plays for Diables Niors, opened the scoring in the 34th minute with a beautiful strike from the edge of the box.

But the Mena equalized when substitute Mossi Issa Moussa converted a penalty after a Congolese defender handled the ball in the box.

Niger could have won the match but Adamou Isaa and Issa Djibrilla missed good scoring chances late in the game.

The result means two-time winners DR Congo are top of the group with four points while Niger and Libya are tied at second with two points apiece while Congo are bottom of the group with one point.

Congo will play Libya in their final group game at the Japoma Stadium in Douala while DR Congo travel to the capital Yaounde to face Niger in the matches that will be played simultaneously.

