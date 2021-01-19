Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving warms up before an NBA game against the Wahsington Wizards on January 3

Basketball

Ex-NBA player Jackson says Nets star Irving bought George Floyd’s family a house

Published

LOS ANGELES, United States, Jan 19 – Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving bought a house for the family of George Floyd, the African American man killed by police in Minnesota last year, former NBA player Stephen Jackson has said.

Jackson, a friend of Floyd who was speaking on the “The Rematch” podcast with former NBA player Etan Thomas, said he had continued to try to support the family emotionally and practically and noted others who had done the same.

“Kyrie Irving bought them a house,” Jackson said. “Lil Wayne’s manager bought them a Mercedes-Benz. Barbra Streisand gave them stock in Disney.”

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with murder in the death of Floyd, a 46-year-old who was killed on May 25 when Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes as Floyd said he could not breathe.

The killing sparked protests and unrest around the United States.

While the NBA backed players’ desire to advocate for social justice causes, Irving indicated last year he thought resuming play that had been halted by the coronavirus pandemic would distract from the fight against systemic racism.

Irving, who was injured when the NBA resumed play in the Orlando quarantine bubble last year, has been active off the court on social and racial justice issues.

In July he committed $1.5 million to supplement the income of WNBA players who chose not to play the 2020 season in their bubble, whether because of coronavirus concerns or to devote themselves to social justice causes.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The 28-year-old returned to action this season, but has missed seven straight games for what the team described as “personal reasons” and because of an NBA-mandated quarantine after he was seen in an online video at a family gathering without a mask.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved