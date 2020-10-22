Marathon king Kipchoge extends one year deal with Isuzu East Africa

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – World Marathon Record Holder Eliud Kipchoge has signed a new partnership agreement with motor vehicle assembler Isuzu East Africa that will run for the next one year.

Under the new deal, Isuzu EA will work with the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation to uplift the wellbeing of community through access to Education, Sports Talent development and Environmental Conservation.

The world champion recently returned from the United Kingdom where he took part in the London Marathon. Although Eliud did not succeed in defending his title, he looks forward to training harder and to better prepare for upcoming Marathons.

Speaking at an event hosted by Isuzu East Africa in honour of Eliud, the Managing Director of Isuzu East Africa Rita Kavashe, said that “Eliud Kipchoge has been a reliable and dependable Isuzu D-Max brand ambassador and through his record setting exploits, he has inspired a lot of people to believe in themselves an pursue their dreams.”

Eliud also toured the Isuzu D-Max Pickup assembly line during which he announced that he was taking time to recover and affirmed his commitment to make a comeback in the races ahead. “If you despair, you lose what you have built over many years and miss future opportunities to come back stronger and better. If you train harder and build strength, you go to the track and run another race and rely on the strength you have built to propel you to another victory,” said the Marathon World Champion.

Eliud Kipchoge enjoys the use of a fully serviced luxury automatic Isuzu D-Max pick-up in addition to two others that he was awarded for the 2018 Berlin Marathon world record win and for running under 2-hours at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria in 2019. Eliud Kipchoge, World Marathon Champion and Rita Kavashe, MD, Isuzu East Africa sign a new partnership deal that will run for the next one year that will see Isuzu East Africa work with Eliud Kipchoge Foundation to Uplift the wellbeing of the local communities through access to Education, Sports Talent Development and Environmental Conservation.

Speaking on upcoming partnership plans, Rita added that Isuzu EA was keen to support Eliud’s deep passion to promote a reading culture through books.

“Last month, Eliud through his Foundation broke ground to commence the building of a Ksh 100 million library in his home village of Kapsisiywa, Nandi County. We are keen to see this initiative completed with a view to adopt a STEM section (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) in the library that we shall stock with appropriate literature in collaboration with local publishers,” she explained.

On his part, an elated Eliud thanked Isuzu for their demonstration of confidence in his capabilities and supporting his dream. “I would like to appreciate the management of Isuzu East Africa for their continued confidence in me. Their support over the last three years has been instrumental to my global success,” he said.