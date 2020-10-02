Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Homeboyz’s Elphas Omong shoves aside Kabras Sugar’s Asuman Mugerwa during their Kenya Cup clash at the Jamhuri Showground on December 14, 2019. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Football

KRU retains decision to end leagues, promotion play-offs to go on

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – The Kenya Rugby Union has retained its original decision to call an end to all leagues with no winners, but have decided to have play-offs to determine the team set to be promoted.

On the same breath, the standings of the various leagues as at the regular season will be retained and the same will be used to determine which teams go to the play-offs and which are relegated.

These decisions were taken by the Union during a board meeting on Thursday.

“With the playoffs remaining to conclude the fixtures it is not possible to determine a winner. As such no winner will be declared across the various leagues.  The results up to the last matches will however stand,” a statement from the Union Honorary Secretary Ian Mugambi stated.

It further adds; “The teams that had been relegated as well will stand relegated given that their fixtures were completed.”

“To determine promotion – the lower leagues (Championship and Nationwide) will have playoff matches. This means the pre-semi finals and/or quarter finals as well as the semi finals will be played before the start of the new season.”

From the Kenya Cup, Kisumu and Western Bulls have been demoted to the Championship while Strathmore University, Masinde Muliro, mean Machine, Northern Suburbs and Egerton Wasps will contest in the play-off for promotion.

At the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic which caused a stoppage to all sporting activities, the Union had stated that all leagues were cancelled with no promotion or relegation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Clubs appealed the decision and the Union obliged, pending the evolution of the virus.

The Ministry of Sports a fortnight ago revealed return-to-play protocol, but rugby was among the contact sports that were not cleared for resumption. The Union is however optimistic that a leeway will be availed soon.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved