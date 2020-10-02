KRU retains decision to end leagues, promotion play-offs to go on

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – The Kenya Rugby Union has retained its original decision to call an end to all leagues with no winners, but have decided to have play-offs to determine the team set to be promoted.

On the same breath, the standings of the various leagues as at the regular season will be retained and the same will be used to determine which teams go to the play-offs and which are relegated.

These decisions were taken by the Union during a board meeting on Thursday.

“With the playoffs remaining to conclude the fixtures it is not possible to determine a winner. As such no winner will be declared across the various leagues. The results up to the last matches will however stand,” a statement from the Union Honorary Secretary Ian Mugambi stated.

It further adds; “The teams that had been relegated as well will stand relegated given that their fixtures were completed.”

“To determine promotion – the lower leagues (Championship and Nationwide) will have playoff matches. This means the pre-semi finals and/or quarter finals as well as the semi finals will be played before the start of the new season.”

From the Kenya Cup, Kisumu and Western Bulls have been demoted to the Championship while Strathmore University, Masinde Muliro, mean Machine, Northern Suburbs and Egerton Wasps will contest in the play-off for promotion.

At the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic which caused a stoppage to all sporting activities, the Union had stated that all leagues were cancelled with no promotion or relegation.

Clubs appealed the decision and the Union obliged, pending the evolution of the virus.

The Ministry of Sports a fortnight ago revealed return-to-play protocol, but rugby was among the contact sports that were not cleared for resumption. The Union is however optimistic that a leeway will be availed soon.