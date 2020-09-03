Five Football Kenya Federation NEC members set to be elected unopposed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3 – Five aspirants will walk into the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) National Executive Committee (NEC) unopposed after the Electoral Board on Thursday evening published a preliminary list of candidates cleared for the October 17 polls.

Davis Chege (Eastern), Timothy Muriithi Nabea (Eastern), Enos Kweya (Western), David Bunei (Lower Rift) and Gabriel Mghendi (Coast) are set to be elected unopposed as they were the only ones to declare interest in the seats on the expiration of the deadline last Monday.

The Nairobi NEC seat has meanwhile attracted the highest interest with three candidates cleared to vie. Former Nyanza NEC member Tom Alila will battle to unsit incumbent Michael Ouma with Isaac Macharia also enlisted in the race.

In Nyanza, Western Stima chairman Laban Jobita has thrown his hat into the race and will contest for the position against incumbent Joseph Andere.

In North Eastern, AhmedQadar Mohamed and Mohamed Abdi Farah will vie for the seat while Bernard Korir and Nyongesa Masinde contest for the Upper Rift Valley seat.

The 10th NEC seat will be the women representative seat where former Gor Mahia Treasurer Sally Bollo will vie for the position alongside Former Capital FM Sunday Football panellist Kerubo Momanyi and Margaret Omondi. Former AFC Leopards chairman Dan Mule receives his certificate from Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Electoral Board chair Kentice Tikolo. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

In the Presidential seat, incumbent Nick Mwendwa will be opposed by journalist Boniface Osano, former Deputy Chief Executive Officer Herbert Mwachiro, former Gor Mahia CEO Lordvick Aduda and former AFC Leopards chair Dan Mule.

The Electoral Board will open a week-long disputes and appeals process before the final list is drawn out on September 11.

The branch elections have been scheduled for September 19, slightly under a month before the national elections are held.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This is even as a section of contestants led by former president Sam Nyamweya and former CECAFA Secretary General Nick Musonye protested the process terming it as flawed and by-passed the deadline for submission of nomination papers.

The duo said they will head to the Sports Disputes Tribunal in a bid to stop the elections for a third time. SDT chair John Ohaga has told Capital Sports that there are already three cases before him pertaining to the elections.