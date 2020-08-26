Five Things to know about new betting platform BetWinner

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – BetWinner is a newcomer in the betting industry that is slowly gaining popularity especially among your people involved in betting.

It has been licensed by the Betting Control and Licensing Board under the Betting, Lotteries, and Gaming Act, CAP 131, Laws of Kenya License number BK0000075.

The main focus of BetWinner is sports betting and they have a very enticing first bonus amounting to Kshs. 10000. This amount goes hand in hand with what other companies are doing making BetWinner a recognized player too. Today, it is one of the best alternatives to Betin for Kenyans.

This initial enticing bonus helps players have better limits for their deposits from that initial deposit they make.

The first deposit you make on your BetWinner account will be automatically be doubled up to a limit of Kshs. 10000. You are allowed to use an equivalent of the first deposit and the bonus to bet up to a maximum of five times.

This bookmaker has one of the most elaborate sportsbooks in the industry and has set great standards since its inception into the Kenyan market back in 2018.

For BetWinner, football is its main focus priding itself as having some of the highest odds in the industry. This is because this online betting platform aims to gain rapid popularity and be a household name for every player in the country. This is such an ambitious plan.

BetWinner is also gaining popularity for its live matches that allow sports fans to watch live-streamed high definition events, they have top football payouts, Asian handicaps, and access to numerous markets worldwide.

They access over 25 sports and have high odds of all of them, not just in football. BetWinner also offers players a chance to participate in live casinos and online games too. There are no extra charges on deposits and withdrawals made on BetWinner.

The BetWinner website loads fast and has a very lively interface. There are multiple live streaming and cash out too.

Sign-Up Bonus

Registering on BetWinner as a new account holder guarantees you a new and fresh experience while online betting. For an amount up to Kshs. 10000, you’re able to earn a 100% bonus on the deposited amount. This is achieved by registering for a BetWinner account successfully then deposit the initial amount you wish to your account not exceeding Kshs. 10000 to get a 100% bonus on the deposited money. Use this bonus to wager 5 bets of odds not less than 1.4.

BetWinner Reload Bonus

The same bonus continues as a chance to win every Thursday. They have a reload bonus that gives you a chance to win 100% on your deposit each week on Thursday.

BetWinner Birthday Bonus

On your birthday, BetWinner will have a chance to reward you for being an active member of their online betting platform. You’ll be provided with a promo code on that day from the casino that you can turn into free bets o use on that day. These bets can be used on any sports events taking part you want to place a bet on.

BetWinner Advanced Bet

This is a betting amount advanced to you as the player by BetWinner when you have open bets but your account balance is running low. You’re able to get up to 10 times the money reflected in your account at that moment.

The open bets are your security. The one that wins will have the amount advanced to you subtracted from your winnings and the remaining amount credited to your BetWinner account.

In case the bets you had open lose, you’re not liable to pay the amount advanced to you by BetWinner.

BetWinner Bet Insurance

This is insurance bought by players on BetWinner to insure the bets they have placed on this platform. However, getting insurance is subject to the odds placed on the bet even though it helps shield players from the effects of a losing bad bet. The amount charged for insurance changes constantly and depends on the odds at that moment.

High Odds Bonus

This is a bonus by BetWinner aimed at rewarding you once you place high odds bet. This bonus can amount to 10% of the total amount placed on the bet.

How to Register to BetWinner

-Open a new page on your browser on the computer or your smartphone.

-Type in the BetWinner website https://m.betwinner.ke/en/

-Click on the ‘Registration’ button on the right-hand corner of the homepage

-You can register using your phone number or linking BetWinner with your social media accounts.

-The phone number is recommended.

-Fill in your mobile number and tap ‘Send code’.

-You’ll receive an activation code on the number you’ve provided.

-Fill in the code followed by your first name, last name, password, then repeat the password to confirm it.

-Enter a promo code in case you have one then click on ‘Register’ to complete your registration process.

-Refresh the page and log in to your account to make your initial deposit.

Sports and Market

BetWinner is one of the platforms that have access to the widest sports markets in online betting. They include American football, hockey, water polo, surfing, rugby, motorsports, MMA, Golf Soccer/football, darts, cross country skiing, cricket, boxing, bowling, basketball, volleyball, formula one, skating, greyhounds, handball, Olympic games, futsal, Crossfit, among others.

Conclusion

Having access to a wide sports and market area makes BetWinner one of the best international sites available for sports betting today. Register with BetWinner to enjoy the high odds offered by the bookmaker and enjoy the initial deposit doubling offer too.

It’s very easy to register and become a member of BetWinner. Deposit your money into the account using Mpesa. BetWinner has some of the best bonuses on the market but lacks Jackpot which is used by other betting sites.

It’s easy to verify your BetWinner account by filling in your email address then clicking on the verification link provided on your email. Log in to your email to access it and be a verified member of BetWinner.