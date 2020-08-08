Conseslus to miss Monaco meet after testing positive for COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – Olympic Champion Conseslus Kipruto will miss the season opening Diamond League meet in Monaco after testing positive for COVID-19.

Kipruto, the 3000m World Champion got his results on Friday after all athletes who intended to compete at the meet were subjected to the test as part of the protocol to enable them travel to the French principality for the August 14 meet.

Kipruto, who was aiming the World Record at the meet, announced the news on his official Instagram page on Saturday.

“Our world is going through a challenging period and we all have to take our responsibilities. Unfortunately, my COVID-19 test, as part of the Monaco-protocol, came back positive and therefore I can’t be part of the Monaco Diamond League on August 14th,” Kipruto stated.

he added, “I don’t have any symptoms and I was actually in great shape. I was planning to go for the World Record: it has stayed too long outside Kenya. As the World and Olympic champion, I feel strongly it’s something I should go for as well.”

“Wish to thank Monaco for all the work they have done, and I wish them and my colleagues a wonderful competition. Athletics is back and I will be back as well.”