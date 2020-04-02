Olunga lends help amidst COVID-19 distress

2 SHARES Share Tweet

Michael Olunga’s representatives distributing hand wash materials to small businesses in Baba Dogo. PHOTO/Olunga/Twitter

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 2 – Harambee Stars forward Michael Olunga has joined the list of Kenyan footballers lending a hand to communities in the midst of the economic difficulties brought about by the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

The Japan-based striker, through his friends and family in Nairobi donated essentials that included sanitizers and hand wash materials to communities around Lucky Summer, the estate where he grew up as a budding footballer.

“It was my pleasure to lend a hand towards preventing the spread of COVID -19 by donating sanitizers and hand washes to small business owners, churches, carwash, children homes and a few household across Lucky Summer, BabaDogo, Kasabuni, Kariadudu, Riverside and Glucola Estates,”Olunga posted on his Twitter account.

Olunga said he was delighted to be of help at this difficult time when businesses have been hugely hit and profit margins dropping drastically.

He has been in self-isolation at his Kashiwa based in Japan, with the J1 League having been one of the first to be halted due to the spread of the virus.

“We have been given a routine by the club physios, we are following this workout to keep us fit we still don’t know when the resumption of the league will be, we have to stay fit. I just want to urge everybody to take this virus seriously and take the steps that World Health Organisation (WHO) has given to combat this deadly virus,”Olunga said in a video interview with NTV.

Olunga’s lending hand follows in the footsteps of Stars skipper Victor Wanyama, midfielder Johannah Omollo and Francis Kahata who have had similar initiatives in the recent past.

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)