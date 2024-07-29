Brazilian Superstar Menezes Oliveira Hails Malkia’s Paris 2024 Olympics Fighting Spirit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARIS, France, Jul 29 – Japan-based Brazilian opposite spiker Rosamaria Montibeller aka “Rosa” believes Kenya’s consistency as 10-time African Champions has made them more disciplined and determined in play.

Reacting to their straight sets (25-14, 25-13, and 25-12) win over Malkia Strikers at the ongoing Paris Olympics, Rosa, who plies her trade with Japan’s V.League 1 side Denso Airybees, admitted that Kenya’s class of 2024 has improved immensely.

Kenya was pooled with Brazil at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics where the South American champions came out on top winning by straight sets of 25-10, 25-16, 25-8.

Commenting on an encounter that has historically favored the South American queens, Rosa said: “Today’s game was amazing, I’m so happy to be here at the Paris Olympics, also playing against Kenyans.” Brazilian player Rosamaria Montibeller (number 7). Photo/ COURTESY

She continued, “We are glad to see how they (Kenya) keep improving, it’s good to see how they run for the ball, how they believe in every point, so it was nice to playing them, but so happy because of the victory.”

“Every time we play Kenya, we see that they are improving every year, and in every game. It’s so nice to see this because they are becoming a great team. On our side, we are working a lot for this nice game, because we know how important it is. We have a big goal this year, we want to be champions and we will fight to the very end to realize our goal,” Rosa stated.

Rosamaria Montibeller plays as an opposite spiker and occasionally as a wing spiker.

She won the silver medal while making her debut appearance at the Olympics representing Brazil at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

She was part of the Brazil women’s national volleyball team that won silver at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

MORE ABOUT ROSA

NICKNAME: Rosa

NATIONALITY; Brazil Brazilian

BORN 9 April: 1994 (age 30) -Nova Trento, Santa Catarina, Brazil

HEIGHT: 1.85 m (73 in)

WEIGHT: 76 kg (168 lb)

SPIKE: 290 cm (114 in)

BLOCK: 285 cm (112 in)

POSITION: Opposite spiker / Outside spiker

CURRENT CLUB: Japan Denso Airybees

CAREER

Years Teams

2011–2013- Brazil São Caetano

2013–2014- Brazil Vôlei Amil/Campinas

2014–2015- Brazil E.C. Pinheiros

2015–2018- Brazil Minas Tênis Clube

2018–2019- Brazil Dentil Praia Clube

2019–2020- Italy Bartoccini Perugia

2020–2021- Italy Pomí Casalmaggiore

2021-2022- Italy Igor Gorgonzola Novara

2022-2023- Italy Unet E-Work Busto Arsizio

2023- Japan Denso Airybees

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Paris, France –