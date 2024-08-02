Fulham make fresh bid for Manchester Utd's McTominay - Capital Sports
Scott McTominay celebrates his goal against Chelsea with Bruno Fernandes. PHOTO/Man United/Twitter
English Premiership

Fulham make fresh bid for Manchester Utd’s McTominay

Published

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Aug 2 – Manchester United have received a second bid from Fulham, understood to be £20m (Sh3.3bn), for midfielder Scott McTominay.

It is anticipated United will reject the offer but the Scotland international’s future is again uncertain after West Ham tried to sign him last summer.

The Old Trafford club are trying to generate funds to buy new players and the injuries to defender Leny Yoro, who is set to miss three months, and striker Rasmus Hojlund heighten the issue.

McTominay is moving into the prime years of his career and wants to be a first-team regular.

Although the 27-year-old made 32 Premier League appearances for United last season, 14 of them were from the bench, although he did start the FA Cup final victory over Manchester City at Wembley.

McTominay featured in the number 10 role in Wednesday’s pre-season win over Real Betis in San Diego.

However, with Bruno Fernandes still to join the main group for training after his exertions at Euro 2024, Mason Mount hoping to remain fit and Casemiro still at the club when many thought he may make a summer move to the Saudi Pro-League, it is possible a deal may eventually be done for the Scot.

