Team Jasiri to start preps ahead of Mombasa Open Tong Il Moo Do title defence

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 2 – The national Tong Il Moo-Do team are to hit the camp next week in readiness for the 12th edition of the Mombasa Open International Championship in the coastal town.

Kenya Tong Il Moo Do Federation president Clarence Mwakio said the global competition — expected to comprise the who-is-who in the sport — will be fiercer than previous edition as Jasiri seek to defend their title.

“The International Championship will be held from August 23rd to 25th, 2024 at the iconic Aga Khan Multipurpose Hall. The competition will feature fierce battles in sparring, forms, and special techniques, showcasing the highest level of martial arts talent from around the world,” Mwakio said.

This year’s competition will comprise 45 countries including Germany, Cyprus, Sao Tome & Principe, and Finland and will run from August 23-25 at the Aga Khan Multipurpose Hall.

“The Mombasa Open Tong-IL Moo-Do International Martial Arts Championship is the first martial arts program of its kind in Africa. This year, we are expecting an estimated total of between 300 to 500 participants in different age categories,” Mwakio explained.

As has been the norm, the competition will comprise participants aged as young as eight years and as old as 55 years.

Preceding the competition proper will be an International Martial Arts seminar, beginning August 15-22.

Mwakio revealed it will provide a platform for participants to enhance their martial arts expertise through intensive training sessions conducted by world-renowned masters.

“The event will foster knowledge sharing, cultural exchange, and the promotion of Tong-Il Moo-Do as a global discipline,” he said.

At last year’s tournament, held at the same venue, Team Jasiri walked away winners with 191 medals – 46 gold, 54 silver and 93 bronze.

The competition, often held in December, was reverted to its original date in August due to what Mwakio termed as the logistical and travel challenges experienced by many participants during the festive period at the end of the year.