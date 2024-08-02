Long-serving coach Olago set to leave KCB RFC, ‘Olishe’ takes over

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Curtis Olago will vacate his role as KCB RFC head coach after 13 years, at the end of this month when his contract expires, the club has announced.

Olago has been a mainstay for the bankers, leading them to several Kenya Cup titles, transforming the team to perennial competitors over the years. He joined KCB in 2008 as player before transitioning to management in 2011.

The club has announced that veteran ex player Oliver Mang’eni, who has been the team’s lineout coach, will take charge of the team for the new season.

KCB RFC Patron Japheth Achola said: “It’s a new dawn for the Club. We have complete faith in Oliver and believe his extensive experience and deep understanding of the club makes him the perfect candidate to lead the team at this important time.”

He added; “We thank Olago for his service to the Club. He has been instrumental in positioning KCB Rugby as a top club in the local rugby scene and has played a pivotal role in the development of the sport in the country. We wish him all the very best in his future coaching career.”

Mang’eni, a serial winner, won the Kenya Cup a record five times – 2015, 2017,2018,2019 and 2022. He won the Enterprise Cup on three occasions – 2015, 2016 and 2017. He has five floodlit titles under his belt – 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2019.

“Olishe,” as he is famously known, won two consecutive National Sevens Circuit titles in the 2013/2014 and 2014/2015 seasons. He won Rugby Africa Cup 2013 and was part of the world cup qualifiers squad that missed out on the World Cup qualifications on point difference in 2014.