McClaren to be Jamaica boss after leaving Manchester United

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Aug 1 – Former England manager Steve McClaren has been named head coach of Jamaica’s men’s national team.

The 63-year-old has signed a two-year contract, which he will take up after leaving Manchester United’s backroom staff.

The Jamaica Football Federation said McClaren’s target was to guide the Reggae Boyz to the 2026 World Cup finals.

Their only World Cup appearance to date came at France 1998, when they were knocked out in the group stage.

McClaren said he was “extremely proud and excited” to take his first managerial post since he was sacked by QPR in April 2019.

“I had no hesitation in accepting a position that is ideally suited to me at this stage of my career,” he added.

McClaren served as Sir Alex Ferguson’s assistant at Manchester United before leaving in 2001 to take charge of Middlesbrough, where he won the League Cup in 2004 and reached the Uefa Cup final in 2006.

He was appointed England manager as Sven-Goran Eriksson’s successor in 2006 but was sacked after the Three Lions failed to qualify for Euro 2008.

McClaren returned to United in May 2022 as a member of Erik ten Hag’s backroom staff.

Ten Hag said McClaren had been “an invaluable source of support and advice”.

“Steve and I have been friends for 16 years since we first worked together at FC Twente and that relationship will continue as he embarks on this next challenge, as will his bond with Manchester United,” he said.

McClaren will oversee the return of United’s international players to pre-season training before leaving the club when the squad return from their tour of the US.

He said: “I wish to say a huge thank you to everyone at Manchester United for their friendship, help and support during the past two years.”

Prior to his return to United, McClaren had worked with Jamaica as a technical adviser at Fifa.

“I quickly came to realise the potential the country possessed,” he said.

“In the years since, that potential has grown significantly and there is every reason to believe that with continued hard work and development a bright future lies ahead.”