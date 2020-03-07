Wiyeta, Itigo to clash in Chapa Dimba Rift final

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Wiyeta Girls High School players celebrate one of their 17 goals in the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Rift Valley Region semi-finals against Bomet Queens at the Kericho Green Stadium in March 7, 2020. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

KERICHO, Kenya, Mar 7 – Eternal national secondary school games rivals Itigo and Wiyeta Girls will renew their enmity at the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Rift Valley Region girls’ final at the Kericho Green Stadium on Sunday after both sides effortlessly glided past their semi opponents on Saturday.

While Itigo beat Achievers Queens 6-0 in the first semi-final, six-time East Africa School Games champions Wiyeta Girls were in destructive mood, thrashing Bomet Queens 17-0 in a one-sided second semi-final.

“We know Itigo well having played with them severally in the school games. Last year we played them in the regionals and we held them to a draw but in most of the previous meetings we have always beaten them. We know we can do it but we have to respect the opponents and prepare well for them,” Wiyeta head coach Edgar Manyara told Capital Sport.

Itigo started off the day’s action with Marion Wafula scoring four on her own in the massive win with Claudia Kadenge adding the other two to hand them a comfortable win.

Wiyeta Girls High School’s Dorine Aujat scores one of her five goals during the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Rift Valley Region semi-finals against Bomet Queens at the Kericho Green Stadium in March 7, 2020. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

In the second semi, Wiyeta who are playing in the regional finals for the first time ever were in no mood of laxity with Dorine Aujat and Shayline Opisa scoring five each, Musilivi Diana scoring a hattrick while Harambee Starlets Under-20 star Jecinta Karemana and Edina Wanda scored a brace each.

Within the opening quarter of an hour, Bomet were down and out, collecting the ball thrice from their net. Aujat broke the deadlock with a low finish in the ninth minute from inside the box before adding a second four minutes later in similar fashion.

On the quarter hour mark, Karemana scored the first of her three when she reacted fastest to a spilled ball from keeper Farida Chepchumba. The shot stopper was injured in the process and despite braving the pain to go on, she had to be substituted in the 23rd minute after conceding the fourth.

Karemana broke through on goal from the left before toe poking the ball past the advancing keeper.

Wiyeta Girls High School winger Jecinta Karemana makes a pass during the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Rift Valley Region semi-finals against Bomet Queens at the Kericho Green Stadium in March 7, 2020. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Wiyeta continued their dominance and they went 5-0 up three minutes to the break with Opisa scoring with a thunderous left foot shot that rattled the underside of the bar before dropping across the line.

Straight from the restart, Wiyeta were on number six when Wanda ran into a long ball after they won the ball before finishing low past the custodian.

Just a minute into the second half, the multiple national school games champions were on seventh heaven. Aujat scored her third of the afternoon with a shot from range that somehow found its way below the keeper’s arms.

Six minutes later, Wanda added another with a simple tap in before Aujat completed her hattrick. Opisa scored the 10th in the 59th before Diana Musilivi added a quick second in the 64th and 66th minutes.

Wiyeta Girls High School in action during the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Rift Valley Region semi-finals against Bomet Queens at the Kericho Green Stadium in March 7, 2020. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

They were not done yet as Aijat added the 13th and Opisa scored three within four minutes. Musivili completed the rout with a last minute goal.

