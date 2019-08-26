Starlets, Malawi return leg to be played behind closed doors

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Harambee Starlets will play their 2020 Olympic Games qualifier return leg match against Malawi behind doors at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday.

This is due to the unavailability of the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani, the only venue approved by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for international venues.

“Concerning the request received on the 1st of August 2019 in order to temporarily use Machakos Stadium for the matches involving Gor Mahia FC (CAF CL Preliminaries) on 24th/25th August 2019 and the Senior National Women Team (Olympics Qualifiers) on 1st September 2019, please note that CAF decided to approve your request,” part of a letter sent to Football Kenya Federation from CAF read.

“However, due to the fact that the stadium is not an approved, please note that both matches must be played behind closed doors,” continued the letter, signed by CAF Deputy General Secretary, Football and Development, Anthony Baffoe.

The Starlets are in the meantime gearing up for the first leg set to be played on Wednesday, in Blantyre. The team safely arrived in Malawi on Sunday ahead of the crucial second round tie.

Should Kenya cruise past Malawi, they will be up against the winner of yet another second-round tie pitting Gabon against Ghana.

