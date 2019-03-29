Paris Marathon sponsor Schneider Electric empowers Kenyan women

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 29 – Ahead of the 2019 Paris Marathon, title sponsor Schneider Electric has touched the lives of Kenyans, as they look to mitigate climate change.

Women in rural Embu County are the key beneficiaries of a project being rolled out in the region dubbed as the ‘hifadhi project’ which is being implemented by Livelihood Funds and supported by Schneider Electric.

This will see women being given energy saving cooking stoves which are eco friendly. The “Hifadhi” stoves are 60 percent more efficient than the traditional three-stone open fires used in rural areas.

“Given the past exemplary performance of Kenyan marathoners at the Paris Marathon, Schneider Electric targets to offsets for the marathon with the benefits gained from the village in Embu,” Gilles Vermot Desroches, Chief Sustainability Officer, Schneider Electric said.

“This has gone a long way in empowering women in the rural areas who are now able to engage in small scale commercial activities, thanks to Hifadhi stoves. And this is just but the beginning, Livelihoods and Climate Pal’s clean cookstove project will be distributed to 60,000 households- benefitting more than 300 villages and 300,000 Kenyans.”

To mark the occasion, Schneider Electric is accelerating its ambition and commitments for climate by helping its customer to avoid 100 M tons of CO2 emissions thanks to cleantech solutions.

“As sponsors of the Marathon de Paris we want to engage our employees, customers and partners who are training to join our commitment to more sustainable cities,” said, Chris Leong, CMO of Schneider Electric. We are making the cities more livable with our solutions for buildings, industry and homes and we want to do more to enable marathon runners and their families to get involved.”

The project is part of Schneider Electric initiative of offsetting any unavoidable CO2 emissions to achieve 100% carbon neutrality for the Marathon de Paris which is sponsored by Schneider Electric.

Kenya has dominated the Paris Marathon in the past four years in the men’s race with Paul Lonyangata successfully defending his title last year with in the women’s race, Kenya was consecutively won the last three with Besty Saina winning last year.