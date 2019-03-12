Keita out of Liverpool’s Bayern Champions League tie

Shares

MUNICH, Germany, Mar 12 – Guinea midfielder Naby Keita has been ruled out of the Liverpool squad for Wednesday’s Champions League clash at Bayern Munich with injury.

After a goalless last 16, first-leg draw at Anfield, a win or a score draw at Munich’s Allianz Arena would send Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool into the quarter-finals.

Keita, 24, who started the first leg three weeks ago in central midfield alongside Georginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson, was left out “due to a minor injury”, the club confirmed.

However, right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was included in the 21-man squad despite picking up a knock in Liverpool’s 4-2 win over Burnley in the Premier League at the weekend.