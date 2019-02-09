Manyatta to face Nyamira in Chapa Dimba Boys Nyanza final

Shares

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 9 – Home team Manyatta United thrashed Kuria based Nyamaharaga 4-0 to set up Nyamira Springs final in the Nyanza Region Boys contest hosted at a packed Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Saturday.

Benson Ochieng netted a hat-trick while Mark Ochieng scored the other in a match that was dominated by the home team.

Backed by their supporters, Manyatta found the opener in the 15th minute courtesy of Mark Ochieng’s well taken long range shot with his goal handing the Kisumu based side a 1-0 lead at the break.

Benson Ochieng then opened his floods of goals in the second half, finding the back of the net in the 55th minute before adding a second 10 minutes later.

He completed his hat-trick 10 minutes to extra-time from the spot after Dennis Ayot was hacked down in the box by Duncan Mwita.

-Nyamira sail through-

In the opening semi-final, Nyamira had to hold their nerves to edge out Kisii based Victory Strikers 6-5 on post-match penalties after the match ended 2-2 in regular time.

Titus Mose opened the scoring seven minutes after kick-off but Vincent Maranga levelled the scores to take the match to a 1-1 draw at the interval.

In the second half, Malachi Otwori reclaimed the lead for Nyamira but once again Victory Strikers responded through Valentine Mose.