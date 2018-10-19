Tour firm unveils packages for Gor’s Everton trip

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – A local travel agency has launched three packages for Gor Mahia fans wishing to travel to the United Kingdom to watch K’Ogalo take on Everton in a one-of-a-kind friendly slated for November 6, at Goodison Park.

The agency –Satguru Travel – which has a presence in over 61 countries has kicked off sale of the three different packages ranging from Ksh144,000 to Ksh205,000 for football fans who want to witness this historic game at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

“We are delighted to endorse this agency which we believe will make work easy for our fans who have the means to travel to the UK. This is one game that one would not want to miss and it would be fantastic if we filled Goodison Park,” said Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier.

All the three packages include a three-night accommodation plan, match entry tickets and private airport and train station transfers.

The packages also come with a tour of attractions based on one of the biggest bands in history, The Beatles, since Liverpool is the birthplace of the four members of the band.

The match, which will mark the first time that a Kenyan Club plays in the UK, will kick off at 9pm (7pm UK time)

Under the packages, fans have a choice of travelling by either Oman Air, British Airways or Emirates. The tour is for November 4 to 7.