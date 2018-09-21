KCB’s Lande wins Atlancis sponsored Inter-Banks golf

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – Ibrahim Lande fired 43 stableford points to win the Atlancis sponsored 2018 Inter Banks golf tournament at the Par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club on Saturday.

Playing off handicap 29, Lande who is KCB Bank’s Platinum Relations Manager shot 19 in the front nine and 24 in the back nine to clinch this year’s overall trophy.

And Lande savored a rare double when he led a three-man KCB outfit comprising of Simon Bett (handicap 12) and Timothy Kuria (handicap 36) to the team title.

Lande was all smiles after victory and this is what he had go say: “I’m delighted with the result today. I was playing for handicap and not the prize as I have always wanted to lower it. I will continue to improve my shot game as my swing is closer to where I want it to be. Lastly, I wish to thank my employer for giving us an opportunity to practice every Friday.”

KCB won the team trophy with 117 points beating a three-man Stanchat Bank of Paul Njoki, Irene Auma and S. Mwiti to second on a cumulative score of 109.

Itiola of Stanbic Bank playing off handicap 19 emerged the overall runner up with 39 stableford points. Itiola beat NIC Bank’s B. Matimu and Stanbic’s S. Ndungu on count back.

Fifth overall was KCB Bank’s handicap 12 golfer Simon Better on 38points.

The men’s winner playing off handicap 14 with an impressive score of 38 was Paul Njoki of Stanchat Bank.

Stanchat’s handicap 36 player Rose Chepkemoi fired 35points to emerge the ladies winner.

First nine honors with a score of 21 went to Adam Boru of CBK with Irene Auma racking up second nine honors on a similar score.

Nearest to the pin men’s trophy went to S. Munyua while Nelius Kariuki won the ladies trophy.

Longest drive men and ladies winners were Fred Gatamu and Carol Kiremgo.

Sponsor winner was handicap 19 player Edward Muthiga on 33points.

Sponsor’s guest winner was handicap 19 Jared Oroso on 36.

Piga Mingi prize (best effort) went to Benson Githae.

This year’s event was sponsored by ICT enterprise solutions firm Atlancis. The support sponsors were Oracle and Migaa.

Atlancis Chief Executive Daniel Kinyua thanked organizers Kenya Institute of Bankers (KIB) for running a great round of golf at Vet Lab.

“This is the first time we have sponsored the KIB Golf Day and we are overly excited to partner with bankers in a golfing environment. We work with several banks on a day to day basis and we felt it was prudent to give back this vibrant sector,” said Kinyua.

The Inter Bank Games which teed off with a round of golf at Vet Lab will be officially opened at Kenya School of Monetary Studies (KSMS) on Saturday.