You are here:

Game Game

Murray climbs 457 places in ATP rankings

by
Game
Shares
Andy Murray has begun his climb back up the world rankings © GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File / Mitchell Layton

PARIS, France, Aug 6Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray climbed 457 places in the ATP world rankings on Monday, despite withdrawing from the Washington Open before his quarter-final last week.

The former world number one is now ranked 375 as he continues his comeback from an 11-month injury layoff.

Murray also pulled out of the Rogers Cup in Toronto, though, after winning his last-16 match in Washington DC at 3 a.m.

Alexander Zverev remained as the world number three by successfully defending his Washington title with a straight-sets win over Alex De Minaur, while fourth-ranked Juan Martin del Potro was beaten in the Los Cabos final by Fabio Fognini, who jumps a spot to 14th.

ATP top 20

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9310 pts

2. Roger Federer (SUI) 7080

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5665

4. Juan Martin del Potro (ARG) 5455

5. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 4610 (+1)

6. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4355 (-1)

7. Marin Cilic (CRO) 3905

8. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3665

9. John Isner (USA) 3490

10. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 3355

Selected:

195. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 290 (+3)

375. Andy Murray (GBR) 110 (+457)

Shares
AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE

Agence France-Presse is a global news agency delivering fast, in-depth coverage of the events shaping our world from wars and conflicts to politics, sports, entertainment and the latest breakthroughs in health, science and technology.

Comments