Wanyama out of stars friendlies

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama says he will be unavailable for Harambee Stars friendly games against Swaziland and Equatorial Guinea as he looks to fully recover from a knee injury that kept him out of action for four months.

The midfield powerhouse says his club Tottenham Hotspur have already communicated to Football Kenya Federation informing them of the player’s unavailability.

“I have just returned from injury and I haven’t played many games and I still need time to fully recover. I don’t think I will be strong enough to play these games but I wish the team all the best, “Wanyama said.

He added: “The club has already called the Kenyan team doctor and asked them not to use me so I have to do what the club wants.”

The skipper also missed the friendly match against the Central Africa Republic in March on advise from his club. He only played one game against Comoros.

Stars are ready in camp ahead of the two friendly games. They play Swaziland on Friday and Equatorial Guinea on Monday, both games to be staged at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.