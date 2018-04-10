Kenya’s hunt for gold continues as Chepkoech takes silver in 1500m

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 – Kenya’s hunt for first Gold medal at Commonwealth Games continues after Beatrice Chepkoech settled for silver behind South African Caster Semenya in women’s 1500m final held on Tuesday in Gold Coast.

Chepkoech, who led the race up to the last 100m, won silver after clocking a Personal Best of 4:03.09 behind Semenya who took gold in 4:00.71, breaking the Games record to win her maiden global title in the 1500m.

Melissa Courtney from Wales completed the podium after scooping bronze in a personal best of 4:03.44 while the other Kenyan in the race Mary Wangari faded to ninth in a season’s best of 4:05.88.

The tense of the race was intense after a technical hitch forced a delay for over 10 minutes keeping the athletes waiting at the starting line-up.

However, when the start gun finally worked, Chepkoech shoot upfront taking control of the pack as favourite Semenya ran comfortably in the middle of the field, on the space of the outside.

Chepkoech was happy to lead as Semenya made no move yet as the race headed into the home straight, ready to take the bell.

However, the South African stretched her legs up to third behind Linden Hall of Australia who got the cheering from home crowd and leader Chepkoech.

The Kenyan could not hold on the pressure from the South African who seemed to jog, hitting the front in the final to open up the gap and run away with the title.