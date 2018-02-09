Kenyan-born stars to lead USA World Half Marathon team

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9- United States Track and Field has named three Kenyan-born athletes in their final team for the IAAF/Trinidad Alfonso World Half Marathon Championships to be held in Valencia, Spain on March 24.

The team will be led by national cross-country champion Leonard Korir and two-time world champion Bernard Lagat.

Earlier this month Korir successfully defended his title at the USATF Cross Country Championships.

At the end of last year he became the second-fastest US man ever for the half marathon when clocking 59:52 in Delhi.

Lagat, who has won numerous global medals on the track both indoors and outdoors, recorded a PB of 1:02:00 at the recent Houston Half Marathon to secure his place on the team for Valencia. This will be the first time the 43-year-old has represented the USA on the roads.

The women’s team is led by Jordan Hasay and Sara Hall.

Hasay moved up in distance last year and immediately made an impact. The 26-year-old clocked PBs of 1:07:55 at the Prague Half Marathon and 2:20:57 at the Chicago Marathon.

Hall, who finished 15th at the 2016 World Half Marathon Championships, improved her PB to 1:09:37 in September and then clocked a marathon PB of 2:27:21 in Frankfurt in October before winning the US marathon title in Sacramento in December.

US TEAM FOR VALENCIA

Men: Samuel Chelanga, Diego Estrada, Leonard Korir, Bernard Lagat, Jared Ward

Women: Sara Hall, Jordan Hasay, Natosha Rogers, Elaina Tabb, Becky Wade