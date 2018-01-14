Manchester United confident of landing Sanchez

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Jan 14- Manchester United are confident of signing Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal, according to Sky sources.

Sky Sports News understands United are interested in beating local rivals Manchester City to the signing of Sanchez this month, and it emerged on Friday that City are not prepared to pay Arsenal’s £35m valuation.

United are reportedly set to offer Henrikh Mkhitaryan as part of a swap deal to lure Sanchez away from the Emirates.

Sanchez did not travel with Arsenal for their game at Bournemouth on Sunday amid speculation of a January exit, and Arsene Wenger confirmed to Sky Sports that a resolution on the striker’s future was imminent.

Ahead of Arsenal’s game, Sky Sports’ James Cooper said: “My understanding from the Manchester United point of view is that nothing is imminent regarding Sanchez.

“There is no doubting that Manchester United are eager to get involved in this and bring the player to Old Trafford if they can.

“I think there is confidence on the red side of Manchester that they have the fee that Arsenal are looking for and they maybe have a player in Henrikh Mkhitaryan that might certainly catch Arsene Wenger’s eye.

“He is of course looking to plug a gap with Sanchez leaving as it looks to be happening very soon.

“I think wages will be no problem at all and I think they [United] are hoping that they might have the sort of deal to bring Alexis Sanchez to Old Trafford.

“On the blue side of Manchester though, we expect the leaders to arrive at Anfield [for their game against Liverpool] and we’ll get a bit more clarity on their plans.

“My understanding from the blue side of Manchester is that they don’t want to pay anything like £35m for Alexis Sanchez, they would be more happy to pay £20m.

“At the moment their need is perhaps less than Jose Mourinho’s need and that probably shows you why Manchester United are so keen on bringing Alexis Sanchez to Old Trafford.”

-By Sky Sports