Mane crucial player for Liverpool, says Klopp

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 2 – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that his players gave Sadio Mane a standing ovation after the 2-1 win against Burnley in the Premier League on Monday.

The Reds were made to work hard for their three points at Turf Moor. The teams were locked at 0-0 until the 61st minute when Mane produced the opening goal as he found the back of the net from the edge of the area.

Johann Gudmundsson equalised in the 87th minute, but Ragnar Klavan netted the winner in stoppage time to clinch victory for the visitors. However, it was Mane who received the plaudits in the dressing room.

“We came into the dressing room and the whole team got up and gave him big hands,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “It’s not the easiest time in this moment, it’s not fluent, but scoring that goal shows pure class, so I am really happy about that.”

“In so many moments he is strong, quick, so many things. And in the other moments where it doesn’t click, he scores a goal like this and it is like ‘wow’,” he added.

“He came into the dressing room and the whole team got up and gave him a hand, because they know. He will be back on top.

“He has made steps. We need him, we need him so much for all the things that are coming. I am happy because I had a lot of players with moments where it wasn’t clicking and they never scored. Sadio still scores, and that’s really cool!”