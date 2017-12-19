Lukaku dishes humble pie to Dafabet

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 – A week after Dafabet returned bets to Manchester United fans following their 2-1 loss to Manchester City arguing Romelu Lukaku’s dip in form led to Red Devils’ slump, the big Belgian has forced the betting giants to eat humble pie.

Lukaku struck against West Bromwich Albion at the weekend as Manchester United ran out 2-1 victors at the Hawthorns.

Dafabet have since returned bets to those who thought West Brom would cause an upset in the game.

“Given Lukaku scored Dafabet felt it was nice to reward those players back who thought WBA would have had a chance of at least snatching a draw.”