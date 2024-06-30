Chepkemoi ‘not scared’ of big stage after debut at World Cross Country

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 30 – Kenyan youngster Mercy Chepkemoi is confident of an excellent performance at the upcoming World Under 20 Championships in Lima, Peru in what will be a third international competition in her young career.

Chepkemoi says she has grown in confidence ever since she made her debut in Team Kenya colours at the March’s World Cross Country Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

“I was part of the team that competed at the World Cross Country Championships but unfortunately I didn’t perform so well…I finished 12th. It was my first time competing against the Ethiopians and athletes from other countries. Now I believe I have the experience and the confidence to compete in such an environment again,” the South Rift athlete said.

The 18-year-old will be part of Team Kenya at this year’s World Under-20 Championships after excelling in the women’s 3000m at the national trials.

Chepkemoi clocked 9:10.95 to clinch first place, a feat she attributed to her coach.

“I had prepared well for this race…I thank God for giving me strength to win this race. My coach was also pushing me all the way to cross the finish line first,” Chepkemoi, who trains at Tiloa Athletics Camp, said.

Her win at the national trials comes only a week after flying the national flag at the Africa Athletics Senior Championships in Douala, Cameroon where she clocked 17:57.53 to finish sixth in the women’s 5000m.

At the World Cross Country Championships, she timed 20:43 to finish 12th in the women’s under 20 race.