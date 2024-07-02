Calculators out as Emerging Stars take on Zimbabwe in COSAFA Cup - Capital Sports
COSAFA
COSAFA
The Emerging Stars players line up before their match against Zambia. PHOTO/COSAFA/X

Football

Calculators out as Emerging Stars take on Zimbabwe in COSAFA Cup

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 2 – Kenya’s Under-23 team, the Emerging Stars, will take on Zimbabwe in the final Group B match at the COSAFA Cup in South Africa on Tuesday afternoon, looking to clinch three crucial points to make the semi-finals.

Stars are in a must win situation after losing 2-0 to Comoros in their second match on Sunday, and only a win will assure them of a place in the last four.

With three groups, only the winners progress to the last eight, and will be joined by the best placed second team.

Zimbabwe lead group B with a maximum six points after back to back wins over Zambia and Comoros and will need only a point to make the semis.

Kenya will move top of the group if they beat the Brave Warriors, but might drop to second if Comoros beat Zambia in the other group match that will be played concurrently at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Kenya’s plan B in South Africa

In the event that Kenya does not finish top of the group, they will look to finish as the best placed number two team across the three groups, a position currently occupied by Group C’s Namibia, who play Seychelles on Wednesday.

In that group, Angola lead with four points and play Lesotho on Wednesday. If both Angola and Namibia win their matches tomorrow, then Kenya’s hope of a semi-final will be dashed.

Against Zimbabwe on Tuesday, Stars will miss the services of defender Paul Ochuoga who was red carded in the loss against Comoros.

Head coach Ken Odhiambo is expected to recall Geoffrey Onyango – who paved way for Ochuoga in the left back position against Comoros – for the do or die duel against the Zambians.

In this article:
