Spurs make Gray move after Brentford offer rejected

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30 – Leeds have rejected a £40m offer from Brentford for Archie Gray with Tottenham now in the running to sign the teenage midfielder.

The 18-year-old travelled to Brentford for a medical on Saturday, but the two clubs have failed to come to an agreement over how the deal would be structured.

Spurs have now made an approach for Gray and are strong favourites to sign the England Under-21 player. Brentford have not given up hope, but accept the situation is complicated.

Gray was a near ever-present for Leeds last season, playing 52 matches in all competitions – primarily in midfield but occasionally at right-back – and he signed a new long-term deal in January.

The Brentford transfer would have made Gray, who also qualifies for Scotland, a record signing for the west Londoners.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are also believed to be interested in the West Yorkshire club’s academy graduate.

Leeds will need to sell players in the close season after narrowly missing out on promotion to the Premier League, losing to Southampton in the Championship play-off final.