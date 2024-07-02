‘Newest elephant in the room’- age cheating in Kenyan athletics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 2 – Athletics Kenya (AK) president Jack Tuwei reveals they have unearthed a worrying trend of age cheating through forgery of identification documents, including birth and school leaving certificates.

Tuwei said the vice goes as far back as 2016, adding that they have so far unearthed 26 cases.

“We have discovered in the recent past…in Athletics Kenya that we have got a few athletes who have amended their documents to show different ages as opposed to their real ones. We have so far discovered 26 cases going all the way back to 2016,” Tuwei said.

The president said they are undertaking a thorough investigation and expects to unearth more cases.

“We are investigating to find out what the problem is, where it is coming from and how do we deal with it because it will require detailed investigations. We are dealing with documents, which are either forged or real or whatever,” he said.

Tuwei added: “When you talk about a birth certificate, that is a government document…it does not come from us. Therefore, we would like to us those who are dealing with some of these documents to assist us and make sure that whatever documents issued to the Under 18s, under 20s and these children, is correct and certified.”

The revelation comes in the wake of the national trials for the World Under 20 Championships, held at the Nyayo Stadium over the past weekend.

Quizzed on whether the some of those affected are part of the Kenyan team to the global event, set for Lima, Peru on August 27-31, Tuwei said that is not the case.

“It is when we are perusing the documents and if we discover any cases, then action will be taken,” he said.

The president did not, however, offer a definite timeline for the completion of the investigations.