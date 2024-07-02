'Newest elephant in the room'- age cheating in Kenyan athletics - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

FROM LEFT: Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei, executive committee member Barnaba Korir and former Sports Principal Secretary Jonathan Mueke. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Athletics

‘Newest elephant in the room’- age cheating in Kenyan athletics

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 2 – Athletics Kenya (AK) president Jack Tuwei reveals they have unearthed a worrying trend of age cheating through forgery of identification documents, including birth and school leaving certificates.

Tuwei said the vice goes as far back as 2016, adding that they have so far unearthed 26 cases.

“We have discovered in the recent past…in Athletics Kenya that we have got a few athletes who have amended their documents to show different ages as opposed to their real ones. We have so far discovered 26 cases going all the way back to 2016,” Tuwei said.

The president said they are undertaking a thorough investigation and expects to unearth more cases.
“We are investigating to find out what the problem is, where it is coming from and how do we deal with it because it will require detailed investigations. We are dealing with documents, which are either forged or real or whatever,” he said.

Tuwei added: “When you talk about a birth certificate, that is a government document…it does not come from us. Therefore, we would like to us those who are dealing with some of these documents to assist us and make sure that whatever documents issued to the Under 18s, under 20s and these children, is correct and certified.”

The revelation comes in the wake of the national trials for the World Under 20 Championships, held at the Nyayo Stadium over the past weekend.

Quizzed on whether the some of those affected are part of the Kenyan team to the global event, set for Lima, Peru on August 27-31, Tuwei said that is not the case.

“It is when we are perusing the documents and if we discover any cases, then action will be taken,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The president did not, however, offer a definite timeline for the completion of the investigations.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved