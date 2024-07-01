McLaughlin-Levrone breaks world record for fifth time - Capital Sports
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone with her gold medal after winning the women's 400m hurdles final in Oregon

Athletics

McLaughlin-Levrone breaks world record for fifth time

Published

OREGON, United States, July 1 – Defending Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone broke her own 400m hurdles world record as she qualified for the Paris Olympics on Sunday at the US trials in Oregon.

McLaughlin-Levrone, 24, recorded a time of 50.65 seconds, which was 0.03secs faster than her previous best when she won the World Championships at the same track in 2022.

She was almost two seconds ahead of second-placed Anna Cockrell, who ran 52.64secs.

It was the fifth time she has broken the world record.

“I wasn’t expecting that time,” she said. “It’s super encouraging, knowing that more is there.”

Elsewhere, Shericka Jackson qualified for the 200m at the Paris Games by retaining the Jamaican Championship title.

Double world champion Jackson, 29, who had already qualified for the 100m, recorded a season’s best of 22.29secs on Sunday.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce chose not to compete in the 200m at the championships after finishing third in the 100m on Friday.

In this article:
