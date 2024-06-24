Clean Sweep? Not this time! – Equity hit Zetech to level semi-final series

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – Jemimah ‘Mimah’ Omondi put on a show, dropping a game-high 21 points as the Equity Hawks put on a commanding response to tie the best of five Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Premier League semi-final series at 1-1 against the Zetech University Sparks.

Omondi had a conversion rate of 66.7pc from the paint on an evening when three Equity players averaged double-digit points in a 69-59 victory at the Nyayo Stadium gymnasium.

The Hawks, who lost Game One on Friday after lifting their feet off the gas pedals in the last two quarters had learned their lessons, and they commanded the game in quarters two and three to take victory.

Last season, Zetech had swept the bankers 3-0 in the semis, but coach Ben Oluoch’s side has other ideas this season, much thanks to an improved and more organized performance.

Bankers do homework right

The bankers had done their homework perfectly right this time around as they took care of Zetech’s influential centre Medina Okot, whose performance had carried the Varsity girls in game one.

“We took care of Medina. We dropped her from 30 to 11 points and the team revolves around her to play well. So if you cut her down its good for us. Mimah was instrumental for us, and the whole team played well today,” said coach Oluoch after the game. Equity Hawks head coach ben Oluoch speaks to guard Melissa Akinyi. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

He added; “We will just work to take a game at a time. We need to work on our offense and ball movements and watch out more for the mismatches.”

Madina still managed a double-double from the game, but it wasn’t as lethal as her performance from game one. She tallied 11 points and 17 rebounds, while Christine Akinyi also put on a good performance for Maurice Obillo’s side with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Three players on double digits

On Equity’s side, Melissa Akinyi had 11 points and skipper Betty Kananu had 13. On the boards, Rita Onyango was effective as she collected 15 rebounds, 11 of them defensively.

In a topsy-turvy start to the game, the two sides were level 15-15 at the end of the opening quarter, before the bankers opened a four-point gap at halftime, scores at 33-29.

The bankers continued with the pressure in quarter three, Mimah energetic on the offense, as they opened up the gap further to 12 points. Zetech outscored Equity by two in the final quarter, but they had done just enough to secure the win.

Game Three will be played on Friday, with the series promising to go down to the wire.