Cristiano misses extra time penalty but Portugal still snake through Euros

FRANKFURT, Germany, Jul 2 – Cristiano Ronaldo was left in tears after his penalty was saved in extra time but Portugal still progressed to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 following a dramatic shootout victory over Slovenia.

Portugal’s superstar captain saw his penalty kept out by Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak and he was consoled by his team-mates, as fans chanted his name in the stands.

But he recovered to score his country’s first penalty in the shootout – where goalkeeper Diogo Costa saved all three kicks he faced – before Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva netted the winning kick.

Ronaldo was involved in the thick of it throughout the night as he searched for his first goal at Euro 2024.

Before his penalty was tipped on to the post, he wasted a golden opportunity in the final minute of normal time, drilling his shot straight at Oblak, having seen countless crosses fly over his head throughout 120 minutes of blockbuster action.

Eventually, Portugal’s persistence paid off as Slovenia crumbled in the shootout and Costa’s heroics ensured Ronaldo’s Euro dream continues.

Portugal had dominated for long periods and should have led in the first half when Joao Palhinha struck the post.

Slovenia defend well with grit

Slovenia, who defended with grit and resilience, had chances of their own and will regret Benjamin Sesko failing to score when through one-on-one with Portugal goalkeeper Costa in the final minutes of extra time.

Portugal now play France in the quarter-finals in Hamburg on Friday, while Slovenia leave the competition in the cruellest of manners.

As ever, Ronaldo stole the limelight in a memorable match, but his wait for a first goal here in Germany continues.

It was not through a lack of trying as he was energetic and lively, particularly in the first half, and was not afraid to show his emotions.

Throwing his arms towards the sky, punching the air in frustration and roaring his dismay at missed chances became a common trend – but when his moment came to shine, he did not seize it.

The narrative threatened to swing the other way – but like Ronaldo, Slovenia talisman Sesko missed his big opportunity with four minutes left on the clock.

It was a match of ‘what ifs’ but ultimately Portugal, who created the better chances and had controlled large periods, deserved their victory and credit must go to Costa for his sensational individual performance in the shootout.

Ronaldo relieved after Portugal win

When Silva netted the final spot-kick, he raced over to his goalkeeper to celebrate, with Ronaldo among those sprinting behind, no doubt unleashing huge feelings of relief and elation.

Slovenia fans have experienced a memorable few days, with this their country’s first appearance in the knockout stages of a major tournament.

They arrived draped in flags, chanting, banging drums and dancing in the stands two hours before kick-off.

When Ronaldo’s penalty was tipped on to the post by Oblak, they let off flares in the stands at Frankfurt Arena and jeered as his earlier chances went unconverted.

Slovenia’s players responded to their support, growing in confidence as the game wore on and becoming more of a threat on the counter-attack.

Sesko had a few chances before his one-on-one with Costa but Oblak was kept busy throughout at the other end, making crucial late saves to deny Palhinha and Ronaldo.

In the end, Slovenia exit the competition having not lost a match in 90 or 120 minutes – drawing all of their group games before this shootout defeat, including a hard-earned point against England.

They will leave with their heads held high – their supporters were still celebrating their achievements long after the finish.