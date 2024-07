LONDON, United Kingdom, July 1 – Aston Villa have signed midfielder Ross Barkley from Luton Town on a permanent deal.

The 30-year-old made 32 Premier League appearances for Luton, who were relegated from the top flight, in 2023-24.

Barkley spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Aston Villa from Chelsea.

The former Everton midfielder also made 33 appearances for England between 2013 and 2019.