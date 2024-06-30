Lyles sets US Olympic trials record in men's 200m - Capital Sports
Noah Lyles celebrates his third gold at teh World Athletics Championship. PHOTO/Athletics Weekly

Athletics

Lyles sets US Olympic trials record in men’s 200m

Published

OREGON, United States, June 30 – World champion Noah Lyles set a new US Olympic trials record by winning the 200m in a time of 19.53 seconds in Oregon.

The 26-year-old, who won the 100m trials last weekend, came from behind to beat rival Kenny Bednarek by 0.06secs.

Lyles’ time – the fastest 200m in 2024 so far – beat a record set by Michael Johnson in the US Olympic trials before the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Lyles, who finished with bronze at the Tokyo Games in 2021, said his improved mental health would help as he aims for the sprint double in Paris.

“I’ve said it all season but it helps to not have depression,” said Lyles.

“I thank God every day for getting me through each and every round. Healthy, mentally and physically.”

Meanwhile, Gabby Thomas won the women’s 200m in 21.81 – the second-fastest time of the year so far.

Thomas, 27, won bronze in Tokyo, and like Lyles will be aiming for victory in both the 100m and 200m in Paris.

“I’m just ecstatic,” she said. “It’s just such an amazing race.”

Sha’Carri Richardson came fourth, ending her hopes of competing in the 200m in France.

Richardson won the 100m trials last week but finished behind Thomas, Brittany Brown and McKenzie Long on Saturday, despite a strong start over the first 40m.

